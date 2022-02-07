Brokerages Anticipate Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Post $0.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.76. Helios Technologies reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

HLIO traded up $3.33 on Monday, hitting $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 227,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.20. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $114.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

In other news, Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $535,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 46.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 168.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

