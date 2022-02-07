Brokerages Anticipate Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $797.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after buying an additional 1,928,858 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $71.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average of $70.23. The company has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of -134.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

