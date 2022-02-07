Brokerages Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to announce $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the highest is $3.20. Molina Healthcare reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 652.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $13.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $17.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.69.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $297.80. The company had a trading volume of 241,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,497. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $328.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,662,000 after acquiring an additional 519,297 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,732,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,417,000 after acquiring an additional 178,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,829,000 after acquiring an additional 176,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,086,000 after acquiring an additional 163,354 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

