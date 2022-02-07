Brokerages Anticipate Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:TNGX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.99. 89,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,212. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,376,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,014,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

