Brokerages Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Post $0.52 EPS

Analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.30. Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of ($3.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $11.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.93 to $22.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $53,332.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $428,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,998 shares of company stock worth $1,035,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,788,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

ALGT traded up $3.07 on Monday, reaching $176.30. 1,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,476. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $271.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.12. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

