Brokerages Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Post $2.99 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the highest is $3.15. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings of $3.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $13.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,984 shares of company stock worth $2,641,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $268.11. 55,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $272.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.67 and its 200-day moving average is $250.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

