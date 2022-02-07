Brokerages Expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

BWEN stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadwind by 64.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Broadwind by 213.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

