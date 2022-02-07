Brokerages Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Camtek posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Camtek by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 233,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,202. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.48. Camtek has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

