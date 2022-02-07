Brokerages Expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Analysts expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Duke Realty posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.31. 1,781,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,716. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 138,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

