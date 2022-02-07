Brokerages Expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fanhua.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Fanhua had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $106.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fanhua by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 64,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fanhua by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fanhua by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fanhua by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $6.46 on Monday. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.73%.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

