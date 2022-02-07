Brokerages Expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fanhua.
Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Fanhua had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $106.08 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fanhua by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 64,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fanhua by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fanhua by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fanhua by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FANH opened at $6.46 on Monday. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.73%.
About Fanhua
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.
