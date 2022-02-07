Brokerages Expect Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lilium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lilium will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lilium.

Get Lilium alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LILM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,846. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60. Lilium has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lilium during the third quarter worth about $416,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lilium during the third quarter worth about $10,510,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lilium during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Lilium during the third quarter worth about $15,799,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lilium during the third quarter worth about $2,111,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lilium

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lilium (LILM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.