Brokerages Expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will announce sales of $241.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.70 million to $252.04 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $244.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $855.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.08 million to $866.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $911.34 million, with estimates ranging from $899.64 million to $923.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBBN. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 240.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,819 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $814,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 151,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

