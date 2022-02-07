Brokerages Expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Sanmina by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.26. 23,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,358. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $33.64 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

