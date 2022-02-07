Brokerages Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. H Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after buying an additional 328,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,170,000 after purchasing an additional 131,512 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,536,000 after purchasing an additional 667,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,610,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 89,666 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIX stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $41.62. 733,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,420. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 84.94 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

