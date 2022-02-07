Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aeva Technologies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aeva Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

AEVA stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

