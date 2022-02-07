Brokers Issue Forecasts for Capital Product Partners L.P.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Capital Product Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $15.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $299.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth $26,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth $159,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

