Brokers Issue Forecasts for CSG Systems International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CSG Systems International in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CSGS. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $57.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average of $51.65. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 692,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,658,000 after acquiring an additional 48,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

