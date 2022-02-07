Brokers Issue Forecasts for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 39,399 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in IAMGOLD by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 130,935 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 40,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

