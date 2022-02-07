Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mitchells & Butlers plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MBPFF)

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitchells & Butlers’ FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MBPFF. Stifel Europe raised Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.17) to GBX 305 ($4.10) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBPFF opened at $3.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.