Brokers Offer Predictions for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.32) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.30). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AERI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 107,009.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

