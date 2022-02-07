Brokers Offer Predictions for Avery Dennison Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AVY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $189.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $168.47 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

