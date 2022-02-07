Brokers Offer Predictions for National Fuel Gas’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for National Fuel Gas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

NFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

NFG stock opened at $59.21 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $41.57 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,517 shares of company stock worth $3,870,954. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.