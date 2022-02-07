Brokers Set Expectations for EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $3.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.58. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

NYSE:EOG opened at $113.70 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $116.53. The company has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 136,522 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 185,774.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 130,042 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

