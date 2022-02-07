Brokers Set Expectations for Meta Platforms Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.35. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FB. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.53.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $237.09 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $230.11 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,594 shares of company stock worth $8,402,369 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

