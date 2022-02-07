Brokers Set Expectations for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of MPB opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $33.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

