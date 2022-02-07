Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

BKD opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 124.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 115.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.