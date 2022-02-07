Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Citigroup cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

BAM opened at $54.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average is $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

