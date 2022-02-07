Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $77.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Securities from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “action list buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.96% from the stock’s current price.

BAM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.90.

NYSE:BAM traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.22. 84,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,233. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $62.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

