Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:BBU traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,647. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBU. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

