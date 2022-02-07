Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BBU. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.93. 29,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 112,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

