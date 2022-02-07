Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Given a $42.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has been assigned a $42.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

BEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

NYSE:BEP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 69,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

