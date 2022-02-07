Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Given a $42.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has been assigned a $42.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.
BEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.
NYSE:BEP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $48.80.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 69,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.
About Brookfield Renewable Partners
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.
