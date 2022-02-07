BSC Station 24-Hour Volume Reaches $968,177.00 (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, BSC Station has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One BSC Station coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSC Station has a market cap of $4.73 million and $968,177.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00050527 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.65 or 0.07131849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,818.79 or 1.00206468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00055091 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006485 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSC Station should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

