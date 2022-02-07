Bunicorn (BUNI) Market Capitalization Hits $588,166.86

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a market cap of $588,166.86 and approximately $119,333.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00051049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.36 or 0.07129424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00054563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,013.66 or 0.99321421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

