Burcon NutraScience (BU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.03 million during the quarter.

Burcon NutraScience stock opened at C$1.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$134.73 million and a PE ratio of -16.32. Burcon NutraScience has a 52 week low of C$1.14 and a 52 week high of C$5.92.

Separately, lowered their price target on Burcon NutraScience from C$4.00 to C$3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.

