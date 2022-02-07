Burcon NutraScience (BU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.
Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.03 million during the quarter.
Burcon NutraScience stock opened at C$1.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$134.73 million and a PE ratio of -16.32. Burcon NutraScience has a 52 week low of C$1.14 and a 52 week high of C$5.92.
About Burcon NutraScience
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.
