Burency (BUY) One Day Volume Hits $305,909.00

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Burency has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $305,909.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burency has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Burency alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00043053 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00107980 BTC.

Burency Coin Profile

Burency (BUY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. The official website for Burency is burency.com . Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.