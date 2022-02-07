BWS Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hawkins in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. Hawkins has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $845.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 21.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,747,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hawkins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,023,000 after purchasing an additional 52,053 shares in the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

