Bytom (BTM) Trading Up 13.7% This Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $48.62 million and $3.07 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00299783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012088 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002075 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,733,387,325 coins and its circulating supply is 1,636,581,969 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

