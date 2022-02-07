CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Position Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 10.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,405,000 after acquiring an additional 41,903 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CACI International by 19.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 5.2% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 83.4% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $253.61 on Monday. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $215.18 and a twelve month high of $290.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.80.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.17.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

