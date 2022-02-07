CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.90 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

CAE opened at $24.90 on Monday. CAE has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in CAE by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,188 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $51,416,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CAE by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,830 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $21,000,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CAE by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,384,000 after acquiring an additional 700,142 shares during the period. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

