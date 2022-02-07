California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,980,900.00 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $1,980,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $2,131,000.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Ares Management Llc sold 13,128 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $558,202.56.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $3,018,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $4,373,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Ares Management Llc sold 40,933 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,765,030.96.

On Monday, December 27th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $2,156,000.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Ares Management Llc sold 541 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $23,024.96.

On Friday, December 17th, Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $2,133,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00.

CRC stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.05. 714,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,670. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 81.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

