Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Buys $509,400.00 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CALX stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $49.94. 363,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,122. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.57. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66.
Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital lifted their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.
Calix Company Profile
Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.
