Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Buys $509,400.00 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CALX stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $49.94. 363,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,122. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.57. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $10,078,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital lifted their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.