Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.090-$6.390 EPS.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.01. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.81.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

