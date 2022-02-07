Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.090-$6.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.450-$1.490 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.81.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,151. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

