Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Price Target to GBX 185

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 195 ($2.62) to GBX 185 ($2.49) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (down previously from $213.00) on shares of Genel Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEGYF remained flat at $$1.66 on Monday. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.