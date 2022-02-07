Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 58,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,263,292 shares.The stock last traded at $31.53 and had previously closed at $31.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Canada Goose by 38.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Canada Goose by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

