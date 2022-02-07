Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR.UN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$55.88 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$48.45 and a 1 year high of C$62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.85.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

