Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.70. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after buying an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

