Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.44). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AUPH. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $17.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,508,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.