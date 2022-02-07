Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

CHK stock opened at $66.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average of $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $73.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

