Capital One Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

MTDR stock opened at $46.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,548,000 after acquiring an additional 148,977 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after buying an additional 2,107,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after buying an additional 129,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 56.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after buying an additional 541,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

